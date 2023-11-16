Viral Sensation Oliver Anthony is Coming to Texas on His Big World Tour

Oliver Anthony is officially coming to Fort Worth, TX next summer. Just last month, Anthony scored two Billboard Music Awards nominations in the Top Selling Song and Top Song Sales Artist category.

Get our free mobile app

Additionally, he and his wife welcomed a new baby boy, oh yeah. and last August his song "Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's been a busy time.

And if you missed the news, Anthony did share on Instagram that fans can soon expect to hear more new music, he's set to record his first album.

"Will be recording my first official album in January," he shares. "Going to be recording outdoors, much like the RadioWV session videos ... but with a few other instruments added."

To top it off, the Kentucky singer announced a massive world tour for '24, and that does include three shows in Texas. Here's where he'll be:

Oliver Anthony Tour Dates

FEB 1, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden

FEB 2, 2024: Oslo, Norway

FEB 5, 2024: Utrecht, Netherlands

FEB 7, 2024: Glasgow, Scotland

FEB 8, 2024: Manchester, UK

FEB 10, 2024: London, UK

FEB 12, 2024: Belfast, UK

FEB 13, 2024: Dublin, Ireland

FEB 21, 2024: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

FEB 22, 2024: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

FEB 24, 2024: Florida Strawberry Festival - Plant City, FL

MAR 2, 2024: Abacoa Amphitheater - Jupiter, FL

MAR 3, 2024: Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

MAR 8, 2024: Rapides Parish Coliseum - Alexandria, LA

MAR 9, 2024: Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS

MAR 15, 2024: CMC Rocks QLD 2024 - Willowbank, Australia

APR 4, 2024

Billy Bob’s Texas

Fort Worth, TX

APR 5, 2024

Round Rock Amp

Round Rock, TX

APR 6, 2024

Cook’s Garage

Lubbock, TX

APR 12, 2024: Cadence Bank Arena - Tupelo, MS

APR 13, 2024: First National Bank Arena - Jonesboro, AR

APR 19, 2024: Albany Civic Center - Albany, GA

APR 20, 2024: Bulls, Bands & Barrels - Savannah, GA

APR 26, 2024: Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Greensboro, NC

APR 27, 2024: Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA

MAY 3, 2024: Mountain Health Arena - Huntington, WV

MAY 4, 2024: Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY

MAY 10, 2024: The Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY

MAY 11, 2024: Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY

MAY 17, 2024: Atlantic Union Bank at the SERVPRO Pavilion - Doswell, VA

JUN 14, 2024: MTN Dew Park - Marion, IL

JUN 15, 2024: Ozarks Amphitheater - Camdenton, MO

JUN 16, 2024: Westfair Amphitheater - Council Bluffs, IA

JUN 22, 2024: CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

JUN 28, 2024: Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA

JUN 29, 2024: Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally - Columbus, OH

JUL 18, 2024: Rock the South Music Festival - Cullman, AL

AUG 16, 2024: State Fair of West Virginia - Lewisburg, WV

AUG 23, 2024: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

AUG 24, 2024: Dow Event Center - Saginaw, MI

SEP 1, 2024: Alaska State Fair - Palmer, AK

SEP 13, 2024: Allegan County Fair - Allegan, MI

Celebs at Joe T. Garcia's in Fort Worth Here is a look at some of the celebs who have stopped into the popular Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins