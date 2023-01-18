Viral TikTok TX Weatherman Sneaking Hilarious Lyrics on Live TV

Sometimes random things just pop up on your social media feed and you have no idea how they get there. Sometimes those things are pretty awesome and you end up following their account. It's like Tiktok knows what they are showing us. Adam Kreuger currently does the weather reports for CW39 in Houston and has gone viral for a very fun reason.

He uses his TikTok account: weatheradam account to get suggestions from his followers of what words or song lyrics they want him to sneak in his weather forecast and he is really good! His most viewed Tiktok to date has been viewed over 6.5 million and where he was challenged to say 'I Like Feet.' No Problem for him. Recently his request has turned more into a hip-hop vibe and is absolutely incredible. Here are a few of his videos and be sure you follow him on his TikTok channel. We will start out with my favorite and what I consider his smoothes.

Weatherman Adam told to Chron.com, "The challenge that I put on myself is to sneak it in there, where if you were watching for the most part, you probably wouldn't even notice that I'm referencing something unless you know that I'm trying," We appreciate this guys talent.