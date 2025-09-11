This may be the best news of the year in Texas -- as far as late-night cravings go, at least. What if I told you that you can now get food from one of America's favorite diners delivered straight to your home?

Well, you can!... Almost. And soon it will be available for delivery twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays. Hello, new favorite Thanksgiving dinner!

Waffle House and DoorDash Announce Partnership

Waffle House and DoorDash have announced a new partnership that will have the popular delivery service now delivering delicious diner food.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, only a select number of Waffle House locations in cities like Atlanta, Charleston, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, and New Orleans are available for 24/7 delivery through the DoorDash app. But we hope that this expands quickly and all across Texas.

“At Waffle House, we’ve built our brand on consistency, hospitality, and being there for our customers, day or night,” said Patrick Marshburn, Executive Vice President, Waffle House. “Partnering with DoorDash allows us to extend that same dependable experience beyond our restaurant walls, making it easier than ever for guests to enjoy the Waffle House comfort they love, from the comfort of their home."

For over 70 years now, Waffle House has been known for its delicious comfort food and Southern hospitality. There are currently more than 2,000 locations in 25 states. And with plenty here in Texas, we're betting that they add DoorDash delivery here, too.

Hey, Waffle House! Yo, DoorDash! The ball's in your court. We are impatiently standing by for the freedom that having this most delicious food delivered to our Texas homes means. Let's make this happen.