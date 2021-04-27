I can hear it in my head now: “When you're a Jet, you're a Jet all the way! from you first cigarette your last dyin' days.”

West Side Story is one of the most beloved musicals of all time. And with good reason. The irresistible score by Leonard Bernstein and memorable lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are considered by experts to be some of the best ever.

It's definitely a show I'd like to see. You? Even better--what if you were IN the show? I'm totally serious!

Get our free mobile app

Ever thought about pursuing the stage? If not you, maybe you know someone who has 'auditioning for a role' on their list of life aspirations. Either way, one has to start somewhere. Luckily, we have quite a few opportunities to "break a leg" here in East Texas.

Now, I understand if you're thinking "I've never done anything like that before. I don't know the first thing about an audition." Well my friend, there's a first time for everything. Whether or not you are cast, the experience of auditioning is itself enriching and it'll make you braver. Trust me, I speak from experience. If you are cast in a role, you'll have plenty of rehearsals to get ready for the shows.

The Tyler Civic Theatre is holding auditions for actors, dancers, and singers on May 17 and 18, at 7 p.m., for the upcoming musical show "West Side Story." This is a "partial audition," meaning that some actors will be reprising the roles they played in 2020. Show dates will be as follows:

Thursday July 22nd 2021, 7:30pm

Friday July 23rd 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday July 24th 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday July 25th 2021, 2:30pm

Thursday July 29th 2021, 7:30pm

Friday July 30th 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday July 31st 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday August 1st 2021, 2:30pm

Thursday August 5th 2021, 7:30pm

Friday August 6th 2021, 7:30pm

Saturday August 7th 2021, 7:30pm

Sunday August 8th 2021, 2:30pm

Ready to learn a bit more? Get details on the show, auditioning, and even ticket info here . Let me know if you go for it, I'd love to come watch your big debut!