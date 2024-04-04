WARNING: An Animal Tested Positive for Rabies Today in Tyler, TX

The City of Tyler, TX has issued a warning to all residents after an animal found inside the city limits tested positive for rabies.

The official Facebook page for The City of Tyler issued the warning that a skunk that was found near the 3000 block of Salado Creek Drive tested positive for rabies. They clarified that the known individuals and animals with possible exposure have been identified and addressed.

This situation can serve as a great reminder to folks to be careful around wild animals here in East Texas. From the City of Tyler:

It is critical for people not to handle bats, skunks, raccoons or other wild animals. It is important for children to tell their parents of any contact with wild animals or any sick animals. If a person is bitten by an animal, the bite incident must be reported to the Local Rabies Control Authority, Tyler Animal Services Director Shawn Markmann, for proper investigation.

Tyler Animal Services took the opportunity to remind every pet owner to make sure that their dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccine. "Preventative immunization for rabies is the only effective defense against the fatal disease."

Remember if your pet contracts rabies they will likely not survive unless vaccinated. It is extremely uncommon for dogs to be able to be cured of rabies, although it has happened very rarely in the past.

The City of Tyler Ordinance and Smith County Ordinance require regular rabies shots for all dogs and cats. If you didn't know it is a Class C misdemeanor if someone fails to vaccinate their pet(s) by four months of age. Anyone with questions on rabies control may contact Tyler Animal Services at (903) 535-0045.

