Was Kacey Musgraves Naked During Saturday Night Live Performance?

Kacey Musgraves. I haven't decided whether Kacey thrives on controversy or just really doesn't give a flying flip as to what anyone else thinks. She is a woman with her own mind and her own way of doing things. Kacey has a new CD out. It's called Star-crossed. I don't know that it fits my description of what "country music" is or is supposed to be but I do know I have listened to this particular release multiple times since it came out on September 10th.

If you're not familiar with what the Grammy Award winner has been up to over the past few years, let me catch you up. In the time that has passed since Musgraves won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Golden Hour, she has since divorced her husband Ruston Kelly.

Musgraves had commented often that Kelly was a lot of the inspiration for the Golden Hour project. And to listen to the entire CD you could really feel the positive emotion that the Golden Texas-born singer was experiencing in her life.

The feeling and the vibe for Star-crossed is almost exactly the opposite of the vibe for Golden Hour. I recall telling a friend after giving the Star-crossed CD just one listen that "this CD is therapy, Kacey is cleaning out her filters and there is just a lot of hurt and sadness in these songs".

A lot of the songs on Star-crossed are very transparent, so it was not a big surprise when Kacey appeared on Saturday Night Live on NBC Television this past Saturday night and it doesn't look as if Kacey spent a lot of time choosing her wardrobe.

In fact, based on the video of the performance, you might think she was only wearing cowboy boots and a guitar while she performed Justified off the Starcrossed CD.

Now, just to be clear, I wouldn't put it past Kacey to appear naked on national television. She's been known to push the limits of network television with some of her lyrics that reference marijuana. In fact, in the video for the song Justified, it certainly looks as if Kacey is hitting on a "store-bought" blunt.

Needless to say, Kacey's stripped-down, literally, version has been getting a lot of chinwag on social media. But, I think that's what Kacey is all about. She appears to be quite ready to start, hold, and finish the conversation on a number of social issues including marijuana, love, trust, marriage, divorce, and the music industry in general. One thing is for sure with Kacey, we're pretty sure she won't be attempting to hide anything from anybody, at least anytime soon.