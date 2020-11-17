SNL is Uploading Celebrity Jeopardy! and I Can’t get any Work Done

Saturday Night Live's Celebrity Jeopardy! segments were always some of the best sketches on the show. When Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away, who had always been a fan of the comedy sketches, Saturday Night Live started posting many segments of Celebrity Jeopardy! to their YouTube channel. Because of that, I can't get any work done now.

The 90's era of Saturday Night Live is one of the greatest eras in the show's history. So many great comedians were a part of the sketch comedy series. The likes of Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Dana Carvey, David Spade, Norm McDonald and so many more made us laugh every Saturday night.

Darrel Hammond, and the before mentioned Norm McDonald, were regulars on the Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches playing Burt Reynolds and Sean Connery respectively. McDonald's Burt Reynolds was a didn't care about anything contestant. Hammond's Sean Connery wanted nothing more than to make Will Ferrell's Alex Trebek day a living nightmare.

Each contestant was made out to be dumb as a rock, though, which made answering the category's question very entertaining. Those categories would be "Drummers Named Ringo", "Months Beginning With "Feb" or "Name A Color".

These are just a few of the many Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches that have been added recently. Check out Saturday Night Live's YouTube channel to watch all of the sketches and not be able to get any work done just like me.