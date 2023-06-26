[WATCH] Austin Woman Rolls Around In Horse Poo On 6th Street

Just when we all thought Austin couldn't get any weirder, it did. Very weird. Very, very weird indeed. There is a video circulating Facebook and TikTok of what appears to be a very intoxicated woman rolling around in horse poo in the middle of the street. I've seen a lot of wild things go down on 6th Street, but never anything quite this. This is another level.

If you haven't seen this video come across your social media feed yet, then buckle up. Not only does she roll around in the horse crap, play with it like play dough, and even rub it on her lips and face, she does it all with a smile! Spectators were totally SHOOK and everyone stood in awe with their phones out, capturing the moment on film...because there is nothing weird about having a video of a woman rolling around in horse poo on your phone...right?

There is a sensitive content warning on these two videos, and given that I've already told you what you're about to see, I think you've had plenty of opportunities to change your mind. Do not proceed if you have a weak stomach. This is not for the faint of heart. It's um...well...I don't even know what else to say. I just need you to watch it so I'll feel better. It's kind of like those horror films when someone can't get rid of a curse from a weird VHS they found at a thrift store without making another person watch it. That's what's happening here.

Good luck...and...uhh...enjoy? IDK...

If that wasn't enough for you, you're in luck...because there is a Part 2...

If anyone needs me, I'll be in the bathroom brushing my teeth.

