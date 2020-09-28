2020 has been a rollercoaster... that's broke down on the bottom of the big loop-the-loop, just sitting still stuck. We're all aware that our live music tanks are sitting on "E" this year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

To help bridge the gap there have been several virtual festivals, concerts, and of course artists streaming from their homes. To accommodate the COVD restrictions Lewisville Western Days took place virtually over the weekend. The annual Western Days festival is held the last full weekend of September in the heart of historic Old Town Lewisville, Texas.

It may not be the ideal situation for a touring band, but Cody Johnson has been owning virtual concerts, regularly playing for tens of thousands since March and has announced a few socially distanced shows to wrap up the year including this one in Lewisville.

Clocking in at right about 90-minutes, Johnson ran through so many fan-favorites including "Ride With Me," "Me and My Kind," "Wild As You,” "Dance Her Home," before closing the night out with his brand new radio single, “Dear Rodeo.”

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream the best music in the world without commercial interruption. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, pretty much everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.