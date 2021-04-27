A driver in a suburb of Dallas is lucky to be alive after they walked away from their car engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in Southlake on Monday and was caught on video. Another driver was heading the opposite direction on Highway 144 and a passenger began recording when they saw the car smoking alongside the highway.

That's when things took a turn and the car exploded. Watch the video below:

The entire thing looks to be an outtake from a Michael Bay movie. According to CBS DFW, no one was injured in the explosion, but the flames did spark a grass fire that closed two eastbound lanes until first responders could get it under control.

So what should you do if your car starts smoking while you're driving? According to FamilyHandyman.com (and common sense), you're going to want to pull over and exit your vehicle. Once you're a safe distance away, you're going to want to call for assistance.

It's also important to note what color smoke is coming from your vehicle. According to FamilyHandyman.com, you'll want to keep and eye out for these:

White Smoke : Can indicate coolant leaking from a bad head gasket, or blow radiator hose.

: Can indicate coolant leaking from a bad head gasket, or blow radiator hose. Blue/Grey Smoke : Your engine could be burning oil. Check for leaking valve seals or worn or seized piston rings.

: Your engine could be burning oil. Check for leaking valve seals or worn or seized piston rings. Black Smoke: Your vehicle could be burning raw fuel. A leaking fuel injector could be the culprit and your vehicle will not run properly until whatever is causing the black smoke is addressed.

Of course, you're going to want to get your vehicle checked by a licensed professional to get to the bottom of what could be causing your issue. I'm not one, nor do I claim to be. Make sure you stay safe on the roads and keep other drivers safe by keeping up with routine maintenance on your vehicle.