Watch Longview, TX Graduate, Travin Howard, Play in Super Bowl LVI

Longview, one of your own has made it to the big stage. Former Lobo, Travin Howard, is headed to Super Bowl LVI.

Lobo fans got to see an exciting finish the day as one of their own intercepted the pass that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

As star NFL defenseman, Aaron Donald, pressured a bad pass out of Quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, 49er Jaquiski Tarrt tipped the ball into the hands of Travin Howard and this turnover effectively ended the game.

The Rams triumphed and now the Lobos will be represented by Howard, who was drafted by the Rams in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s been plagued with injuries and worked his way up off of the practice squad. He saw his first two career starts and interceptions this season.

Gary Patterson, Howard’s coach at TCU, tweeted his celebration of Howards pick along with praise for another former TCU athlete last night. “So happy for @TravintheGreat and Joseph Noteboom! Great Pick! Greatness happens in a period of time when hard hard and dreams meet! Proud of you!”

Headed into Championship Sunday it looked like we could have a Longview and Whitehouse match up in the big game, but with the Bengals defeating the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the early game on Sunday that match up was no longer a possibility.

In the late game, we saw former Lobos face each other in Trent Williams, left tackle, for the San Francisco 49ers and linebacker, Travin Howard, for the Los Angeles Rams.

Recently Longview head football coach, John King, told KETK that Howard is a, ‘very intelligent, smart football player, that’s involved in the kicking game, special teams stuff as well as playing defense for them and playing at a high level, one of the best open-field tacklers that there is in the NFL.’

