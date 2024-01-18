Watch Turnpike Troubadours Make Their Late Night Television Debut

On Thursday (Jan. 11) Red Dirt kings Turnpike Troubadours made their late night television debut, ahead of what is set up to be another big touring year for the boys.

Kyle Nix, fiddle player for Turnpike, broke the news that he, Evan, and the boys would be taking their talents to The Jimmy Kimmel Show. And good news, if you missed it, we've got it for you. Oh, and if you're wondering Natalie Portman was also on the show that night.

In November of '21, after most of the world had given up hope of Turnpike Troubadours ever reuniting, we got our Thanksgiving miracle. Since then Evan and the boys picked right up where they left off, selling out festivals and arenas, being one of the most popular touring acts in country music.

The final album before their "indefinite hiatus," Long Way From Your Heart, was released six years ago, their long awaited follow up, A Cat in The Rain, was released last year in '23.

Next month Cody Jinks and Turnpike will be joining forces for what will be one of the greatest co-headlining runs in history.

Turnpike Troubadours & Cody Jinks Dates:

February 9, 2024: Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre

February 10, 2024: Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 7, 2024: Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome

March 8, 2024: Eugene, OR — Matthew Knight Arena

Mach 9, 2024: Boise, ID — ExtraMile Arena

