Watch Turnpike Troubadours Make Their Late Night Television Debut
On Thursday (Jan. 11) Red Dirt kings Turnpike Troubadours made their late night television debut, ahead of what is set up to be another big touring year for the boys.
Kyle Nix, fiddle player for Turnpike, broke the news that he, Evan, and the boys would be taking their talents to The Jimmy Kimmel Show. And good news, if you missed it, we've got it for you. Oh, and if you're wondering Natalie Portman was also on the show that night.
In November of '21, after most of the world had given up hope of Turnpike Troubadours ever reuniting, we got our Thanksgiving miracle. Since then Evan and the boys picked right up where they left off, selling out festivals and arenas, being one of the most popular touring acts in country music.
The final album before their "indefinite hiatus," Long Way From Your Heart, was released six years ago, their long awaited follow up, A Cat in The Rain, was released last year in '23.
Next month Cody Jinks and Turnpike will be joining forces for what will be one of the greatest co-headlining runs in history.
Turnpike Troubadours & Cody Jinks Dates:
February 9, 2024: Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre
February 10, 2024: Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 7, 2024: Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome
March 8, 2024: Eugene, OR — Matthew Knight Arena
Mach 9, 2024: Boise, ID — ExtraMile Arena
Get the Radio Texas, LIVE! app and stream Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Jinks, and all of your favorite Texas and Red Dirt music 24/7, commercial free, directly to your phone. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download anywhere you get your pods.
24 Hilarious Buc-ee's Signs You Must See
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins
World Records Broken in Texas in 2023
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins