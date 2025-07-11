(KNUE-FM) When people decide they want to tie the knot in Texas; they want their marriage to last forever. There is never a marriage where two people say this is good for now. They are excited to have found their partner in life and want to live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, we all know that life never goes according to plan, but it always seems to work out. But in case your marriage doesn’t work out like you had once hoped, there are 7 different grounds for filing for divorce in the state of Texas.

Divorce can hurt some many people, in so many different ways, I hope you never need this information. Going through a divorce sounds horrible, while I have never had to go through the process, seeing my parents do that when I was a kid showed me how tough divorce can be for everyone. But sometimes divorce is the only option, and you need to get out of the relationship for your own health.

Divorce Can Be Caused by Many Things

When most people think divorce it’s easy for our minds to think that someone is either getting cheated on or being abused. But there are other factors that could lead to a divorce.

What Are the Legal Grounds to File for Divorce in Texas

If you’re curious about how you would be able to file for divorce in Texas, there are seven legal grounds to make it happen. Although I would highly suggest talking to an attorney if this is something you’re looking into.

7 Grounds for Filing Divorce Papers in Texas Under Texas law here are the seven different grounds for divorce. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins