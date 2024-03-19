Room for 10 at East Texas Rental Perfect for Quick Getaway

If you’re trying to find a great Texas getaway spot for you and the family later this year, I think I found a perfect spot for you. The good news is that there is plenty of room for all friends or family that want to join in on the fun as the listing says there is room for 12 people. It might be time to start looking at dates that work with your schedule to get this booked right now.

Where is This Beautiful Texas Airbnb?

Just a little over an hour east of Tyler, you'll find Tool, TX alongside the Cedar Creek Reservoir. Bring along your friends and you can all take advantage of this really cool, waterfront, 3 bedroom/3 bathroom AirBnB just in time for the summer: welcome to Cedar Crest Shores.

If you're into fishing, boating, or sunbathing on the wraparound deck - it looks like this place has it all.

Inexpensive Texas Airbnb Rental Too

The AirBnb listing says that the home can be booked for as low as $238 a night (I’m seeing these low rates on weekdays only) and can hold a maximum of 10 people. Now that rate does change depending on what time of year you decide to book. June and July are filling up fast, but if you're ok with going in August, some of those nights are going at a similar price.

Don't forget the fees!

Just in case you're ready to hop on this one - let me be transparent. There are other fees outside of just booking your nights. Like most AirBnb rentals, there are cleaning fees and taxes associated with your reservation. For this waterfront getaway, you're looking at a cleaning fee of $207, a service fee of $128 and occupany and taxes fees totaling $135.

You see how bringing friends or family along makes this cheaper? Once you see the pictures of what this place looks like - those fees may be well worth it.

East Texas Airbnb Rental With Plenty of Room If you need a AirBnB or just want to get out of town for a summer weekend, this may be just the place in Tool, TX. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins