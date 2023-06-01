Here Are 12 Fun Things To Do In East Texas This Weekend – June 3rd

Get our free mobile app

I believe most people in Tyler, Longview, Marshall, Texas, and other East Texas cities wouldn't mind having a short week like we did this week. I believe we could get used to a four-day workweek so that we would have more time to ourselves and really enjoy our time off. We can dream right?

Until that new workweek structure gets implemented, we'll continue enjoying our two-day weekends here in East Texas. This weekend offers up quite a bit of fun and unique events for us all to take part in.

This weekend's highlights are:

Lake Tyler boat run

Free fishing Saturday

First Monday Trade Days

Tyler Parade of Homes

Along with several other activities that we can take part in and support local non-profits and charities at the same time.

Here's what's happening throughout East Texas this weekend:

For more information on any event, simply click on their bolded title.

Saturday - 11a - 5:30p

Lake Tyler Marina

Spend a fun day on Lake Tyler while supporting the mission of the American Cancer Society and the Lake Tyler Community Association. It's a poker run with 7 dock stops around Lake Tyler. Each stop is filled with fun, fellowship, refreshments, food and fun. The event concludes with many raffle drawings at the Lake Tyelr Marina.

Thursday - Sunday - sunup to sundown

Canton Trade Days grounds

Shop, sell, stay, events, food! Makers, pickers, creators, and thrifters from all walks of life will be looking for something unique to call their own. There is definitely something for everyone to see in Canton this weekend.

Tyler Parade Of Homes

Saturday thru June 11th

Smith County

The Tyler Area Builders Association presents the 70th annual event. Tyler builders have been busy the past few months putting the finishing touches on their latest masterpieces to inspire other home builders and those who are looking to build a home. The new construction home showcasing the work of area builders are dispersed throughout Smith County and range in price from $200k to $750k+. Portions of the admission to the Parade of Homes will benefit The Hospice Of East Texas' Pediatric Hospice Care and Children's Grief Support Service.

Saturday - sunrise to sunset

Any public body of water

Texans can fish any public body of water on Saturday, June 3rd without having a fishing license. On any other day, anglers need a fishing license. The license is an easy purchase and 100% of the cost of the license goes to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to help with conservation efforts to keep a healthy fish population in Texas lakes.

Friday and Saturday

Methodist Church - Frankston

The annual sale has lots of treasures to be discovered. Decorations, books, electronics, shoes, toys, tools, and more will be available for sale and will benefit disaster relief assistance that the church provides along wtih other activities.

Farmer's Markets

Saturday

Kilgore - 8a - 12n

Winnsboro - 8a - 12n

Tyler - 7a - 2p

Saturday - 9a - 4p

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center - Athens

In celebration of Free Fish Day and National Fishing and Boating Week, the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will have free admission for the whole day. Grab the whole family, all your friends, and have some fishing fun!

Fish Tag Friendzy is a fishing event for all ages. If you catch a tagged catfish, you will win a PRIZE of your choice at our prize booth. No fishing license is required, and you may bring your own fishing tackle or borrow ours. Hooks must be single and barbless, and bait must not come from freshwater (no minnows, cut bait, goldfish, etc). We will have 4 free bait options to choose from: hotdogs, stink bait, worms, and corn.

Saturday - 9a - 7p

Northeast Texas Biker's Church - Mt. Pleasant

The rally will feature live music, vendors, silent and live auctions, waterslides for the kids, corn hole tournament, a car and bike show, and a bike run.

Saturday - 4p - 7p

Gregg County Courthouse - downtown Longview

Methvin St. will be lined with beautifully restored classic cars, souped-up racers, and state-of-the-art cars for the 2023 Downtown Longview Cruise Night.

Thursday - Saturday

TH - Rusk County Youth Expo Center - Henderson

FR + SA - Longview Rodeo Arena

This is a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping show that features X-Metal riders, BMX freestyle riding, the Globe of Death, aerial stunts and so much more. Tickets are available for each event.

