West Texas Hidden Gems: Delicious Seasonings to Spice up Any Dish

Just outside of Lubbock, Texas, a hidden gem can be found. Woman-owned, inspired by family, and filled with love, Oli De Todo Un Poco is a must-try West Texas small business.

Founded in 2022, the business is young but full of passion. They make small-batch Mexican seasoning that goes with everything from chicken to seafood and everything in between. You can also use it to season popcorn or add it to the rim of your favorite drink for an extra kick.

You can visit their official website for more information about each product they make, which includes fire roasted jalapeño seasoning, lemon pepper, green tajin, salsa, and ‘The Spicy Holy Trinity’.

Their jalapeños are sourced from Ejido Benito Juarez, Chihuahua and are fire roasted and dehydrated here in West Texas. Every seasoning mix is made in small batches in-house in West Texas to provide the freshest product. I’ve tried their Green Tajin and it is a great balance of spice, salt, and a little bit of sweetness. I particularly enjoyed it on the rim of a Chilton.

The lovely ladies that run this business are as kind as can be, passionate about food and cooking, and hard workers.

”This little dream came from the love of cooking, family, and one very special lady! All of the products we offer are Mexican inspired recipes you can use in your every day life.”

You can find more information about their products, as well as place an order, on their official website, Olidetodounpoco.com.

Always remember that there are so many small businesses that deserve love and support from their community. So, shop locally and visit your nearby markets, keep an eye out on Facebook, and spread the word about your favorite small businesses to find and support a variety of amazing vendors from West Texas.

