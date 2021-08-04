Its a known fact that the backbone of any economic community is small businesses and last year a lot of East Texas small businesses closed down due to the pandemic and other factors. Its something you hate to see, but one of the issues many small businesses have is the fact is most don't know how to present themselves to potential clients and customers, also, they don't know about resources that are availalble to help their business thrive, well we're going to change that.

The All New 107.3 Kiss FM and The Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce along with other great sponsors are proud to present The Small Biz Expo At The Metro! 3 incredible events packed into one day Tuesday September 21 from 8:30 AM to 7:00 PM at The Rose Garden Center located at 420 Rose Park Dr. in Tyler.

This amazing event kicks off with the Small Biz Procurement Seminar at 8:30 AM.The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce is inviting small businesses to meet buyers and purchasers looking for small businesses for statewide bid opportunities. The State of Texas spends over $300 million annually on purchases and this seminar will show you how your business can make the state its customer! The cost to sign up for the seminar is $100 ($50 for Chamber members) but you need to sign up NOW because seating is VERY LIMITED.

Then there's the HUB Awards Luncheon honoring small business leaders in East Texas and members of The Tyler Metro Chamber. The keynote speaker at the Luncheon will be Kenya Rashard, President of On Track Trucking School in Arlington. Tickets are $30 and the event begins at Noon.

Finally, there's the Vendor Showcase and Networking Mixer at 2:00 PM. This showcase is open to the public and gives you an opportunity to be out front and present your business to East Texans and network with other business owners.

Tyler Metro Chamber

If you own a small business or are thinking about owning one, then you need to get signed up and join us for this wonderful event! For tickets and booth rentals go online to themetrochamber.org right now!

