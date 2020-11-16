REMEMBER: Small Business Saturday Is November 28th

Now more than ever, it is important to support our small businesses in East Texas.

The first COVID-19 shut down back in March left a lot of stores reeling from the strains of lost customers. Some were able to bounce back and others took the sour lemons and turned them into lemonade (in some cases lemon drops), as the expression goes. Many merchants stayed afloat these past few months by adapting to the quarantine retailer changes and kept their business feet just above the water, so to speak.

Let's honor our local friends, family, and neighbors who own Mom and Pop shops by doing a little shopping of our own this Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28th! Here are just a few of the local places I'd love to be caught shopping!