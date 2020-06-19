What Does ‘Resting On Your Laurels’ Mean?

The other day, I was talking about something and I said, "We don't need to rest our laurels!"

People started giggling because that is such an old-fashioned thing to say.

Where does "rest your laurels" come from?

Whoa!

I just looked it up and the Dictionary.com says it stems from the Middle English (Ango-French) 1200's and 1300's! It basically means that you have become relaxed enough to be complacent with stuff.

Laurel is a plant, so I'm guessing that if someone is resting on it, then it feels good, very soft and relaxing.

Well, in that case, I have rested my laurels with cleaning my house. It's a complete mess. A pigsty is what I would call it.