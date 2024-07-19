The End of Summer Break Can Mean Danger for Texas Students

Most students in Texas right now are not even thinking about school or going back to the classroom. While the new school year seems to be quickly approaching students don’t want to hear about that. They are trying to spend as much time with friends as possible before having to think about school and studying. Although there are parents in Texas that are warning others to be very careful.

Recently, KVUE did an article about a Texas mom who is doing everything possible to warn others about the dangers of fentanyl. You might not realize it, but the horrible drug can take someone's life in just minutes after being consumed.

Stop Thinking It Won’t Happen to You

There are so many parents that never thought their kids would experiment with drugs, but in the summertime, there is more time to do what they want which can lead to bad decisions being made. The last thing you want is to lose your child or a neighborhood kid due to drugs.

It Was Just One Pill

So many kids have unknowingly taken fentanyl believing the pill they were taking was something else. Which is another reason why you should never take any medication that was not prescribed to you by a doctor.

I’ve made more mistakes in my life than I can count, but don’t mess around with pills. It’s a dangerous situation that could lead to your death causing family heartbreak. Don’t put your family through that, and parents talk to your kids about the dangers of taking pills. If you don’t the consequences could be deadly.

