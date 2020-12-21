What the Hell is This? McDonald’s Oreo and Spam Burger in China

Well, here is China trying to deliver another infection to the world. No, it's not an unknown to us until now virus, it's a burger that looks absolutely gross and shouldn't be served even to the Chinese population. And it comes from one of the world's favorite fast food joints, McDonald's. It's called the Oreo and Spam Burger.

Let me point out a couple of things up front, I'm okay with Spam, especially when it's fried. I'm perfect with Oreos and a glass of milk. I'm even okay with McDonald's, as long as it's breakfast or a McRib. However, I am not okay with McDonald's combining Oreo's and Spam together for a "burger." But in China, apparently they are.

It's unclear if this is a one day thing or a limited special sandwich like the McRib but McDonald's in China is expected to sell 400,000 of them according to cbsaustin.com. The "burger" has three main ingredients, mayonnaise, Oreo crumbles and two slices of Spam. Again, separate, sure, together, that's a big fat "No."

For those that have tried it, the results were mixed. On Sina Weibo, which is a blogging site in China, one commenter said:

I thought it was delicious. Is that because I love McDonald's too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?

Another blogger said:

When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald's Oreo lunchmeat burger.

Thank goodness this is just one of those regional releases that McDonald's does only in the particular country they're in. I think it's safe to say that this "burger" will not be released anywhere close to the United States.