ICYMI: Bubba Plays “Guess Dog Food or Spam” just by Smelling Them

Some of y'all probably dry heaved just from the headline alone. That's ok because Bubba's nose gets to entertain us. Could Bubba tell the difference dog food, spam or Vienna Sausages just by their smell? I think I could but I'm not gonna give a try, that's what Bubba is for.

Bubba was blindfolded while Patrick opened a can of Spam, two cans of dog food and a can of Vienna Sausages, one of Bubba's favorite snacks. Bubba had to guess which one was not the dog food. If Bubba guessed wrong, then he had to eat it.

His first smell taste was a can of dog food. Next he sniffed one of his favorite snacks, Vienna Sausages. His third smell test was Mighty Dog dog food. Bubba guessed that can was Spam.

He was wrong. Bubba took his plastic fork in hand and tried his punishment. He seemed to enjoy it, too.

But, as can happen with a challenge, there was a twist. This was nothing but a rouse to get Bubba to eat dog food. The proverbial wool had been pulled over his eyes. We enjoyed the laugh, however. Thanks Bubba.

There is nothing I love more than a good prank, whether I'm the victim of the prank or I am perpetrating the prank. It's all in good fun and can always provide a great laugh.

