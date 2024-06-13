Texas’ Favorite Burger Joint Has Free Iced Coffee During the Summer Solstice

This year we're celebrating the first day of summer and the longest day of '24 with free iced coffee! The folks at Whataburger just announced they're ringing in the summer solstice with free caffeinated refreshment for everyone!

The summer solstice is coming up next Thursday, June 20, and Whataburger hopes you'll try one of their 16-ounce Iced Coffee. The coffee will be available Black or customized with Vanilla, Caramel, or Mochal flavors from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in local time zones.

Whataburger’s new Iced Coffee is made with a premium blend of 100% Arabica beans from Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua, giving it the bold aroma of dark-roasted coffee. It has a vibrant finish with nutty, smoky, toasted flavor notes.

The offer is good for any Texan needing a pick-me-up on June 20th only, before or after you'll have to open up your wallet, buckaroo. But on June 20th, stop by and claim your complimentary Iced Coffee in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com, or on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery on orders placed through the app.

If you missed the announcement Whataburger joined the iced coffee game just this year. Another new menu item added in '24 was their “Whatawings,” which are the Whatawings will be available in buffalo, sweet-and-spicy, and honey barbecue flavors. But that's not all. According to reports, they have a special exclusive flavor too, "channeling the flavor of its popular breakfast chicken biscuits for a fourth wing flavor, honey butter."

Hey, who knows? Maybe a free iced coffee pairs perfectly with honey-butter wings, you can bet I'm gonna find out. I'll let you know how it goes.