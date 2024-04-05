Voices of Longview: Residents Share Their Affection for Their Beloved City

East Texas is a great place to live and to raise a family. It's a tight knit area full of so many great small towns; with mid-sized Tyler and Longview serving as anchors of the community.

Today, though, let's take a closer look at the 47th largest city in Texas -- a city that for the most part is located inside Gregg County.

How did Longview get its name?

According to Longview Now, "The Southern Pacific bought a 100-acre tract in April 1870 from farmer 0. H. Methvin, laying out a town site in advance of track construction. The name “Longview,” implying farsighted plans, was selected for the new town and was inspired by the scenic view from atop Rock Hill, where Methvin's home was located."

A while ago a woman, who judging from her genuine question and sincere responses seems to be a most pleasant soon-to-be-former Californian, took to social media to announce her arrival. She will be moving to Longview, so why not reach out to her future neighbors to find out what they love about this neck of The Piney Woods.

And, boy, were there some great responses. From easy navigation -- thanks to the Loop -- to Friday night football, the library, and food options; residents revealed so many great reasons why they absolutely love being a part of this community. I'm pretty sure she's going to be happy with her move.

Now, let's dive into a bunch of the comments, that if nothing else, serve as a reminder of how great our town is.

