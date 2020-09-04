What’s the History Behind the Labor Day Holiday? [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have you ever wondered what led up to the celebration of Labor Day? After all, it's a legit three day holiday weekend. Clearly, it's not just some throw away holiday somewhere in between the 4th of July and Thanksgiving. Thankfully, we've got the answer!

Sure, I know it's got something to do with the American worker and I sure am thankful whenever I can get a bonus day off, but what's behind it all? It can't just be about a paid day of vacation and grilling out with friends and family to mark the end of summer. It turns out that the movement to protect American workers started as far back as the Industrial Revolution.

Did you know it took a political disaster in 1894 for Labor Day to become a nationally recognized holiday in the United States? A railroad worker strike was taking place in protest of wage cuts and President Cleveland sent federal troops to break the strike and violence erupted, resulting in several deaths. A lot of people didn't like how Cleveland handled the situation so he signed a bill enacting Labor Day... and still lost his next election.

Did you know the first Labor Day parade took place in New York? Here's more on the holiday!