It’s Labor Day Weekend In East Texas, What’s To Do? Anything Fun?

It's Labor Day weekend in East Texas, for some people it means an extra day off and for others, it'll be just another normal weekend. No matter if you get a free day off or not, you'll be looking for something to do, just like any other weekend.

Seeing how it's a holiday weekend, of course, there are going to be sales on mattresses, refrigerators, laptops, sneakers and sales on all kinds of other things. If you're looking for a sale, there is only one destination this Labor Day weekend and there are a few activities for your family to enjoy themselves at this weekend too.

When I went to complete this list, I figured there would be more organized events and activities besides the few I found, but my guess is that event organizers probably feel that a lot of us will be gathering with our friends and families this weekend and firing up the grills and hitting the lakes as we 'unofficially' say goodbye to summer.

So, what is there to do this Labor Day weekend in East Texas?

A shoppers paradise awaits you in Canton. It's like the oldest and largest flea market in the U.S. No matter what it is you're looking for, you're bound to find it at Canton First Monday Trade Days. Car parts, clock parts, area rug, cooking utensils, flowers, nails and a lot of random stuff! Plus, there are plenty of food vendors on site to satisfy your appetite. Trade Days is open through Sunday.

Aerialists, jugglers, showgirls, motorcyclists in a steel ball, high wire and lots of fun and thrills for the family.

There will be shows in Longview and Tyler throughout the Labor Day weekend. Get complete circus performance dates, times and locations here.

The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will be performing show tunes, popular classical, patriotic, celebratory music and more on the amphitheater stage at Bergfeld Park in Tyler Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Bring your blanket or chair and come early to get the best seats for this family-friendly event. Symphony in the Park is presented in partnership with The City of Tyler.

Catch a movie at select theaters Saturday for just $3 on National Cinema Day.

There are some fun things to do in East Texas this Labor Day weekend. Just be prepared to dodge some rain showers and an afternoon thunderstorm this weekend because rain is possible at least through Labor Day.

