To most people Labor Day weekend is the wrap up to summertime. You know that Fall is right around the corner, and you try to get in one more summer celebration before we bust out the comfy sweatshirts and get ready to sit around the bonfire. But why exactly do we observe Labor Day as a holiday giving us the three day weekend? It's really to enjoy the social and economic achievements of American workers.

According to dol.gov, the holiday first began in the late nineteenth century when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the work being done to strengthen America.

Certain States Recognized Labor Day Prior to it Being a Federal Holiday

On June 28th, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September each year a holiday. The first state to introduce a bill like this was in New York, but Oregon was the first state to pass a bill recognizing Labor Day on February 21st, 1887.

When Was the First Official Labor Day in the U.S.?

The first Labor Day holiday was on Tuesday, September 5th, 1882 with a celebration held in New York City. Many cities celebrate Labor Day with parades, picnics and parties similar to the very first Labor Day which was all about taking a day off work to celebrate the community.

With it being a Federal Holiday you will see all government building shut down for the day. So, if you're trying to accomplish things make sure to check ahead to see if the specific business or office you're trying to reach is in fact open for business.

