Looking for a great place to celebrate summer in Texas?

Look no further.

Here is our Complete Guide to the Best Vacation In Texas -Summer 2023 Edition

Let's start with our rivers!

We are a state with so many amazing water opportunities so let's say that ANY of the hot tubing spots like Comal, Guadalupe and San Marcos are worthy of a summer vacation getaway!

If you are looking for a safe place to play in the Gulf waters, check out Rockport Beach.

Its shallow Aransas Pass waters are perfect for parents with little ones to play in under the watchful eye of their family. In fact, if you are an adult and afraid of deep water, this is the beach for you too!

Check out our article on Rockport Beach.

Want something to do from your car? Well, Texas has you covered! Covered from the sun at Natural Bridge Caverns and Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch. Go earlier in the morning or later in the evening for your best chance of serious social interaction with the animals at the Wildlife Ranch. So fun for all ages, I love to go with family.

Speaking of family, don't forget to add Morgan's Wonderland to the list of the best spots for a summer vacation in Texas. It's in San Antonio and is perfect for families with children who have special needs.

Don't like crowds? Check this out!

You can rent a waterpark/ resort for your family at Red Sands Ranch and we've got three reasons you should check into this incredible AirB&B!

Thinking of the SA Riverwalk? Look what they found at the bottom!

https://kixs.com/bottom-of-the-san-antonio-riverwalk/

Looking for an awesome AirB&B? We've got you covered!

But there are three places that even TEXANS want to visit!

So where is the best place to vacation in Summer in Texas?

EVERYWHERE!