Which Mexican Restaurant in Longview Has the Best Chips & Salsa?

In East Texas, it's a very important question. It's right up there with "How do I pay my water bill?" when one moves to East Texas.

Did you realize, Tex-Mex food and the never-ending chips and salsa followed by more-sizzling-fajitas-than-you-can-eat isn't a thing everywhere in the U.S., that's a damn shame too. Bottomless chips before big-as-my-face burritos have changed my life forever, for the better.

Something else that's important here that may be confusing to outsiders is the butter bear on the table. I recall a visiting friend's dumbfounded shock when he saw one for the first time. And, it was sheer joy to be able to be the one to share exactly what it was with him.

That takes us right up to the answer to the ever-important question: Which Restaurant in Longview Has the Best Chips & Salsa?

This answer is subjective, and the question is important. So, for the good of our people, we turn to the All Things Longview Facebook page for the answer. Well, actually dozens of answers. 122 of them to be exact.

That's right, people have a lot to say when it comes to the best chips and salsa, here.

Every East Texan has their own unique opinion on which restaurant rocks the best primer for your Mexican food dinner. And none of these answers seem wrong to us.

From El Sombrero to Little Mexico, and Papcita's to Don Benito's, here are the restaurants in Longview that have the best chips and salsa -- according to Longview.

Which Restaurant in Longview Has the Best Chips & Salsa?