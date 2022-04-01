Whitehouse, Texas Home For Sale Has Swim Up Bar and 20 Person Hot Tub

When I think about owning the home of my dreams I want waterfront property in a beautiful place that offers warm weather so I can spend more time outside. I believe this amazing property that is currently for sale in Whitehouse, Texas covers everything I could ever want in a home plus a whole lot more. The only problem is the list price which comes in at $1,970,000. While this nearly perfect property is out of my price range someone is going to love buying this place.

Talk about a perfect place to be comfortable at home and have a wonderful place to entertain family and friends. The address on this incredible property is 17729 Southpoint Road in Whitehouse, TX 75791. The home comes with 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms and is 5,776 square feet of space.

You're Going to Love Everything About This House in Whitehouse

From the moment you see the gate opening into the circular driveway you will notice everything on the property is gorgeous. The extensive crown molding, the elevator, even the hardwood floors look magnificent. And the beautiful views of Lake Tyler in the backyard are stunning. This property is breathtaking.

My Favorite Part of This Whitehouse Property Is The Backyard

This place has a resort style pool, a swim up bar, 20 person hot tub, plus a separate pool bathroom with outdoor shower. The firepit outside overlooks Lake Tyler with jaw-dropping views. The boat house includes a boat slip, jet ski lift, and a large area to entertain guests. You're going to love looking at photos of this amazing Whitehouse property.

Amazing Whitehouse, Texas Home on Lake Tyler This Whitehouse, Texas home is a perfect place to be comfortable at home and have a wonderful place to entertain family and friends.

Wonderful Whitehouse Home Could Be Yours for 5 Million Dollars Here is the most expensive home in Whitehouse currently for sale. It's almost 5 million dollars, but it has everything you could ever need for hosting friends and family.