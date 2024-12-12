Before we know it we will all be waking up for Christmas morning here in Texas. While most of us will not see snow we are all looking forward to spending time with family and making memories.

Although, we all know that Christmas never really goes according to plan. There is a good chance you will still have siblings fighting, it’s possible that something gets burnt in the kitchen. Life happens. We all don’t just live in a Hallmark Movie.

What Makes a Good Hallmark Christmas Movie

If you’ve ever seen a Hallmark Christmas movie you know that it normally takes place in a small town with heartwarming characters that involves some sort of romantic conflict going on. The movie is probably predictable but still makes you feel good.

The movie normally ends with some sort of happily ever after ending, which again is not real life, but it would be great if things happened like they do in the movies.

Get our free mobile app

What Texas Towns Would Create That Perfect Christmas Setting

We all know that there are so many beautiful small towns in Texas, that could create a similar feel to what you see in Hallmark movies. Which is why I wanted to put a list together of some of those towns.

These Texas Towns Would be the Perfect Setting for a Hallmark Christmas Movie These towns in Texas would be the picture-perfect backdrop for any Hallmark Christmas Movie Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Whether you plan on visiting any of these locations or not, they would be that ideal location for a picture perfect and lovable Hallmark Christmas movie.

Let me know in the comments if you think any other Texas towns should be added to the list.

10 Unique Holiday Traditions to Try If you're looking to start a fun, new tradition with your family, we've got some great ideas for you. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman