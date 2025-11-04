(KNUE-FM) It’s incredible how quickly another year is passing us by here in East Texas, but a glance at the calendar is all the reminder we need that the holidays will be here soon. But instead of dwelling on time passing quickly, it’s important to embrace the most wonderful time of the year!

You’ve already seen all the Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations on display every time you visit the store. It won’t be long until you see lights and inflatables on display all over East Texas. After the stress of this year, I’m excited to welcome the holidays and all that comes with this busy time of year.

A Holiday Tradition 13 Years in the Making

The Lillie Russell Memorial Library in Lindale, Texas hosts their largest fundraiser of the year during the holidays which this year will be their 13th annual event. The proceeds keep the library operating year-round.

When and Where to Visit Santa’s Bake Shop

The events will take place on Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th at the library located at 200 East Hubbard Street in Lindale.

Friday night will feature the Tree Lighting at 7:00 p.m., followed by Santa’s Bake Shop on Saturday.

Friday, December 5th will be the lighting of the Memorial Tree. This is to remember your loved ones.

Saturday, December 6th at 10:00 am the doors will open for Santa’s Bake Shop. You can purchase delicious homemade cookies and bid on silent auction items. There will also be holiday baskets available for purchase.

Santa's Bake Shop Photo courtesy of Darcey Harris loading...

Sweet Treats and Fun for All Ages

For just $5, you can enjoy outdoor games and live music. If you want to get your photo with Santa those will be available for $10 and remember it’s all for a great cause.

Speaking with one of the organizers of the event, there were approximately 900 dozen cookies sold at the event last year. The event will stop at 8:00pm or when all cookies are sold.

