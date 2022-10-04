We're sad to report some heartbreaking news from one of our local HBCU's Wiley College. The school is mourning the loss of women's head basketball coach Tiffany Jackson.

Coach Jackson joined Wiley College as head coach on April 20, 2022, and was preparing for her first Wildcat season.

Jackson had a decorated professional playing career, she was drafted fifth overall and played 12 years of professional basketball, including nine in the WNBA. From 2012 to 2018, she played for Maccabi Ashdod in the Israeli Winners League and led them to the championship each season and the Israeli Cup in 2018. Jackson-Jones was a four-time Israeli Cup Finals Most Valuable Player, a two-time Forward of the Year and two-time Center of the Year. She also won Player of the Year.

Before playing professionally, Jackson spent her collegiate career at the University of Texas.

She helped the Longhorns to 83 wins during that span and a Sweet 16 berth in 2003-04. After her freshman season, she was named National Freshman of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association and ESPN.com. She is the only Longhorn to record at least 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. Jackson was a three-time All-American and was selected to the All-Big 12 team in all four seasons, including three first-team selections.

After her playing career, Jackson returned to her alma mater as an assistant coach. She helped develop Charli Collier, who ended up being the top overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Jackson tutored Brooke McCarty, who was named an All-American by USA Today in 2018. She guided five players to All-Big 12 honors with three landing on the first team. Additionally, she was the head coach of the Dallas-Fort Worth Elite Girls Basketball Club from 2005 to 2018.

Wiley College will honor Coach Jackson at the first women’s home game of the season.

Currently services are pending and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wiley College family and Coach Jackson's family and friends.

Marshall, TX Home Needs Help This inexpensive home in Marshall, Texas is going to need a lot of work.

Photos of the Former Marshall Junior High School Now For Sale If you've ever wanted to own a school in East Texas this is your opportunity.