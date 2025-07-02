There were many changes in how the world operates during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the major shifts in shopping that still hasn't moved back to the pre-COVID way is 24/7 business operations.

Bigger than both Amazon and Costco, the world's largest retailer is still Walmart. Due to the company's vast revenue, its extensive global reach, and successfully being able to adapt to massive shifts in online shopping trends, it consistently holds the top spot in global retail rankings.

Will Walmart Open 24/7 Again In Texas?

But one of my favorite things in my entire life, until COVID, was knowing that I could stop at Walmart any time of day for anything I needed. I know I'm not alone.

So, why hasn't the world's largest retailer moved back to 24-hour operations?

There are several reasons fueling the move away from 24-hour operations. Businesses have been grappling with the cost of labor, rent and food supplies. Although the economy has cooled down, the annual inflation rate reached a peak of 9.1% in 2022, the highest level in 40 years.

In March of 2020, Dacona Smitth, then COO of Walmart, had this to say about the store's hours of operation. "To better support our associates and serve our customers, we will adjust our operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15. Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing."

Now, even though that statement was made five years ago, Walmart has not issued any updates regarding a return to 24-hour operations.

