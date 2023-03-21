William Clark Green to Headline 3rd Annual Risk it for the Brisket in Gilmer, TX

East Texas native William Clark Green is returning home for the 3rd Annual Risk it For the Brisket. It's gonna be a beautiful day of BBQ, live music, and FREE family fun in Gilmer, TX.

Risk It For the Brisket is a FREE family event put on by Live Gilmer and sponsored by Credit Union of Texas. Here's how your Saturday is shaping up:

Risk it for the Brisket event begins at 11AM March 25 th in Downtown Gilmer

in Downtown Gilmer BBQ Competition Sanctioned by Outlaw BBQ Association

Cornhole Tournament and Axe Throwing Tournament

Music Lineup: Danny Sharpe 1PM, Casey Baker 3PM, Clay Logan Band 6PM

1PM, 3PM, 6PM William Clark Green will headline the CUTX Stage, showtime is 8PM.

Don't miss the Outlaw BBQ association sanctioned BBQ competition, vendors, food trucks, corn hole tournament, axe throwing competition, corn eating contest, and so much more.

This is gonna be a fun day, guys.

As far as Green goes, he has been staying busy. He released Live at Cheatham Street Warehouse back in November of '19 and last year, Baker Hotel, became his latest solo studio album.

But the Flint, TX native also makes up one-quarter of The Panhandlers; the Texas super group comprised of Josh Abbott, William Clark Green, John Baumann, and Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry. The friends released their self-titled debut album in '20 and their newest project Tough Country was released just this year.

William Clark Green is a Texas native that has been in an integral member of the Texas Red Dirt scene for over 15 years. Along the way he's had career defining hits such as “She Likes the Beatles” and “Ringling Road.”

For more details about the Risk it For the Brisket event, click here. This'll be the perfect warmup for Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in May: