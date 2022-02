This is the must-see exhilarating family event of the year! Watch motorcycles jump 75 feet in the air, while the Human Cannonball launches across the arena -- it will bring you to the edge of your seat!

Now WE have your chance to get in that seat - and it takes only 30 seconds to enter! One winner will win a family 4-pack of tickets to the show when it stops in Kilgore February 18-20! Good luck from all of us here at 101.5 KNUE!

​