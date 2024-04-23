The 10th annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is making its way to downtown Tyler on May 4th. We've already sold out of VIP tickets, and our General Admission and Concert Only tickets are moving VERY fast.

For anyone who is still hoping and praying to somehow get their hands on some VIP tickets, this is your last chance! Our friends at Red Dirt Hat Co. are giving away one pair of VIP tickets for free to a lucky 101.5 KNUE listener. The winner will be chosen on Wednesday, May 1.

Red Dirt 2024

This year Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is celebrating 10 years, and it's going to be one for the books! You won't want to miss out on enjoying the 20+ BBQ joints that will be there and the stellar lineup, which includes:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

To enter for your chance to score some VIP tickets, all you have to do is enter below. This is an APP ONLY contest, so you will have to enter through the KNUE app. If you do not have that, click here.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan. The event wouldn't be possible without our sponsors:

The Plato Group, Altra Federal Credit Union, Cavender's, Optimum, Pepsi, Starry, Mtn Dew, Pure Leaf, Rockstar Energy Drink, Celsius, Sam Tabler Plumbing, Choctaw Casino and Resort, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance Services, Auto Max Auto Insurance, Pratt Homes, Mission Golf Cars, Red Dirt Hat Co., Exceptional Emergency Center, The Waterpark at the Villages, Marines, Blus Line Fence, Gabriel Ranch, P&D Auto Hail Center.