Jason Aldean isn't bringing just anyone to Nashville to celebrate his new Georgia album — the singer is looking for you and three friends to join him for a meal at E3 Chophouse!

Enter to win a trip for four to Music City. Airfare is included, as well as two nights in a hotel, dinner for four at E3 and tickets to visit the Country Music Hall of Fame. The exact date of the trip will depend on Aldean's availability this year, but all you'll need to worry about is ground transportation once you land. Anyone 21 years old and older can enter here:

Georgia is Aldean's new studio album and the second part of his Macon, Georgia double album, with Part 1 dropping last fall. "Trouble With a Heartbreak" is his current radio single, but "Whiskey Me Away" is one he released in advance that fans are loving. In total there are 20 new songs on the release, including his Grammy-nominated duet with Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You."

The project is also remarkable because it doubles as a greatest hits/live album. Find five recordings of live songs on each half of the album, with the new project including "Take a Little Ride," "Burnin' It Down" "Any Ol' Barstool" and more.

This contest begins on April 22 and ends on May 6. At that time, a winner be selected at random. Aldean still has some time before he'll begin to tour heavily — the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour begins July 15, with dates through October.

