Win Tickets to See Jesus Christ Superstar at UT Tyler Cowan Center

Jesus Christ Superstar is returning to the stage to celebrate it's 50th anniversary, and you can be a part of the celebration.

The show is making it's way to the UT Tyler Cowan Center in Tyler, Texas on November 14 and we have one pair of tickets to give away! All you have to do for a chance to win is participate in the contest below.

Jesus Christ Superstar is sure to entertain both theater audiences and concert music fans. The production score will feature numerous songs including “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Simply get social with us and you could be the lucky winner! The contest will end Nov. 8.