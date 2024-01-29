Are you a Scotty McCreery fan?? Well, he's coming to perform in Texas, and you could win tickets to the show!

on February 24 at 8 p.m., Scotty McCreery will be playing live at the 17th Annual Lone Star Legacy Gala & Concert at the Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, Texas. Some lucky KNUE listeners will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the concert.

According to his official site, shows have been selling out, so don't pass up this opportunity to snag some tickets!

Want to hear some of the latest from McCreery? Check out his recently released music video of his latest single, 'Cab in a Solo.'

“This video showcases both the quieter parts of my life like having my son Avery with me in the studio with Frank, as well as the wilder parts of my life such as performing in front of the biggest live audience of my career,”

To enter for your chance to win, all you have to do is fill out the information below in the 101.5 KNUE app. If you don't have the app, click here or below to download it. You'll have until February 19 to enter.