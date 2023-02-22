Wine Swirl Will Take Over Tyler St. In Downtown Longview In April

Get our free mobile app

It'll soon be time to head to downtown Longview, Texas to experience some unique wine flavors from some of the premier wineries here in East Texas and throughout the state during Wine Swirl in downtown Longview.

The Downtown Longview Wine Swirl is for wine connoisseurs, self-proclaimed wine connoisseurs, and wanna-be wine connoisseurs - basically, anyone who enjoys wine - and for those that love to support a good cause too.

When is Downtown Longview Wine Swirl

This will be the third non-consecutive year for the popular event. Originally held in June 2019, the event has been moved to a more comfortable time of the year to make it more enjoyable for patrons. This year's event will be held Saturday, April 22nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tyler St. in downtown Longview. Wine vendors will be on hand with samples of some of their best products.

Main Street Coordinator Nickolas Mayfield says this year's event will be a bit scaled back from previous events.

We have worked with a couple of the local wineries to improve this event. Shrinking the size of the event and changing the ticket structure were just a couple of the ideas we came up with. We received great feedback from the people who attended the event last year, but I believe these changes will take make it even better."

The event is free to attend but to access the wine garden there will be a $10 admission and the wineries will be charging $1 per wine tasting. In addition to the signature wine garden event, there will also be artisan vendors, food trucks, and live music from Kaitlin McCummum and The Wild J. Brown.

Proceeds from this event will go to Main Street Downtown Longview and fund major projects within the downtown area.

You can pre-purchase your tickets now in anticipation of Downtown Longview Wine Swirl.

