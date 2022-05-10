Cheers! Toast And Clink That Glass At Wine Swirl In Longview, Texas

Get our free mobile app

Wine connoisseurs, self-proclaimed wine connoisseurs, and wanna-be wine connoisseurs will soon be converging upon downtown Longview for a good cause.

Grab that wine glass because you'll need it Saturday, June 11th as wineries from around East Texas and the state will be setting up shop along Tyler Street in downtown Longview for the second Wine Swirl event. The event will be bigger than the 2019 event and it's not just Tyler Street that's involved, vendors and wineries will also take over Green Street and High Street too!

Wine Swirl will bring wine tasting, live music, food trucks, and art vendors together in downtown Longview. Nickloas Mayfield, Main Street coordinator for Downtown Longview said,

We had to bring it back. The community seemed to love the event and the funds from this event allowed us to keep offering grants to our local downtown businesses."

The first event was held in 2019 and was put on a two-year hold due to the pandemic but is now back for 2022. Portions of the proceeds have gone to help make improvements to Heritage Plaza downtown including the construction of a performance stage, electrical infrastructure, and a gigantic Christmas tree for the holidays.

Get that wine glass and your friends together, and stroll through downtown Longview for a fun evening of wine tasting and live music featuring Wheel House at Pelaia Plaza and Kaitlin McCullin on Center Street beside Silver Grizzly Espresso. Tickets are now available for the event and if you jump on this site and use the code 'enjoytheview', you can get 25% off your general admission ticket.

27 Places To Enjoy Happy Hour In Tyler Happy hour can be more than having a drink after work, it can also be a time for bonding and getting to know people. Here are 28 places to hang out with co-workers after work or just stop by to hang out at and meet new people.

Texans Give Advice For Anyone Moving to Texas Here is a list of suggestions from people who live in Texas for people who are planning to move to Texas.