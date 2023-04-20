8 Local Things To Do In East Texas This Weekend (April 22 & 23)

Get our free mobile app

A 392-mile-long garage sale leads the multitude of things to do around East Texas this weekend. In addition to shopping, there's a pecan pie festival happening in Tatum, Texas, a car show in Ben Wheeler, and the farmer's market will be open in Kilgore. As it is right now, Saturday will be an absolutely perfect day to get outside and take part in one of these activities or any of the others planned throughout East Texas.

Saturday is expected to be full of sunshine with a high of 75 and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and cooler with a high of 64. Don't let the chance of rain scare you away from anything happening on Sunday!

Check out these great eight things happening in East Texas this weekend:

For more specific details on any of the listed events, simply click on their title.

East Texas

US Highway 80

Friday thru Sunday

It's garage sale season in East Texas and one of the longest garage sales in the state of Texas will be happening Friday thru Sunday, April 21 - 23, 2023, it's the 'Historic U.S. 80 Hi*Way Sale'.

Thousands of garage sales will pop up along historic U.S. Highway 80 with bargains for everyone!

Gilmer

Friday thru Sunday

Shopping, food, music, and entertainment all in one place. This market will feature a build-your-own planting experience and activities for kids to keep them occupied while you're shopping!

Ben Wheeler

Saturday 8a - 3p

The event will happen on FM 279 and will feature unique cars and trucks that will be competing for prize money.

Kilgore

Saturday 9a - 1p

Local farmers will sell their produce, crafts, and more each Saturday downtown at the World's Richest Acre Park on Commerce St.

Tatum

Saturday 10a - 4p

The 12th annual Tatum Pecan Pie Festival will happen at Tatum High School. There will be a car show, entertainment, vendors, food trucks, and pecan pie!

Crawfish Boils

ETX Brewing Crawfish Boil

Saturday 2p - 6p

This annual event is happening near downtown on S. Broadway. There is a charge to attend.

Harvest Festival Crawfish Boil

Saturday 3p - 10p

Maude Cobb Activity Center

There will be two separate events you can attend, 3p-6p or 7p-10p. There is a charge to attend.

Longview

Saturday 4p - 8p

The Longview Museum Of Fine Arts is the setting for this year's premiere wine event in Longview. There will be wineries from across Texas serving up tastings and selling by the glass and bottle. In addition to wine, there will be live music, food trucks, and artisan vendors. There is a charge for some portions of this event.

