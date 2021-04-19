With The Name ‘Bubbles’, You Know She’s A Great Puppy

Get our free mobile app

Bubbles is just waiting to be adopted from Pets Fur People in Tyler.

As out pet of the week, this terrier mix and weighs about forty pounds and is looking for her fur-ever home. According to the Humane Society Pets Fur People's Executive Director, Gayle Helms, Bubbles would thrive as a member of an active family because she is high energy and loves to play. Bubbles is six months old and has been spayed, she is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Bubbles will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Bubbles call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.