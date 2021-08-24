Woman Does Milk Crate Challenge in 4″ Heels

Have you seen the new fad that we are calling the Crate Challenge. On the upside, it doesn't involve us eating clothes detergent nor using glue to fix our hair. The challenge calls for stacking milk crates in a fashion like steps. The challenge is to walk up the crates to the top and then back down the other side. The catch is that the crates are just stacked on top of each other, and not secured at all. Many are videoing themselves attempting it, and the non-successful ones tend to fall off once they almost reach the top. Most of the time they go uninjured, but let's be honest we want to see a little bit of pain.

As you can see, all of the confidence in the world will not make you immune to almost breaking your neck mid-way through this challenge.

Now out of all of the chaos, is a little light at the end of the tunnel. This woman not only nails the crate challenge, but does it in heels. You can see the concentration as she makes her way up each step and then to the top. Usually at the top is where things get sketchy. Legs shaking, balance becomes non-existent, and your entire body is ready to bail. Not for this woman. She keeps it cool and calm as she just nails this entire, stupid, challenge.

Think you can do it? I know I am not trying it, we can leave that to the young ones.