We’re Back with More Video from Our Favorite TikTok Life Hack Dude

We've seen our share of "life hacks" across the internet. Most you see you're like, "Dude! Why didn't think of that!" Others are like "Umm. Why?" TikTok user, khaby.lame, takes the "Umm. Why?" reaction to a whole new level.

Get our free mobile app

I'm not going to sit here and make fun of the younger generation but I'm going to sit here for a minute and make fun of the younger generation. Some of them are not too bright. Ask one to do a simple task like sweeping the floor. It's rather fascinating to sit back and watch as they try to figure out how a broom works.

Ask one to change a tire. You'd think we asked them to decipher some kind of government top secret code.

Okay, I'll stop.

TikTok user, khaby.lame, who seems to be of the young person group, has taken to TikTok to call out some of his young brethren for taking the long way to accomplish something very simple and try to label it as a life hack. For instance, we see a get her ponytail caught in a window being rolled up. Someone's solution is to cut them off to free her. khaby.lame counters by rolling the window down.

Another "life hack" shows a woman's amazement at using a colander to drain the water from her spaghetti. khaby.lame reaction is perfect.

What makes these videos laugh worthy is his dry facial expressions when he shows the proper solution to the "life hack." khaby.lame has several other very funny videos on his TikTok page. Check out some of the best of him making fun of TikTok "life hacks" below.

@khaby.lame

Wow I'm so impressed how you drain the pasta!! Don’t you? Sono cosi impressionato da come scoli la pasta” tu no?##learnwithtiktok

♬ suono originale - Khabane lame

Wow I'm so impressed how you drain the pasta!! Don’t you? Sono cosi impressionato da come scoli la pasta” tu no? ##learnfromkhaby

Meet Texas' Alternative to Blippi, Cowboy Jack Cowboy Jack won my kids over with his “Carwash Fun at Buc-ees" episode. He won me over in his video titled “Parents: Meet Cowboy Jack,” in which he promises that, unlike his counterpart, he doesn’t do silly voices, which piqued my interest as those annoying voices are the absolute worst.

With kind eyes and genuine smile he introduces himself, like a true Texan, as John, the father of a little boy and a baby girl. This really seems like a person you can trust with your child’s attention.

Pictures from Brad Paisley Concert in Dallas Brad Paisley put on a fantastic show Saturday night in Dallas.