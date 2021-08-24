This Texas Teen is Wanted for Murder After Burning a Man to Death

Get our free mobile app

She may have a baby face, but police in Texas are currently scrambling to find 19-year old Emma Presler. An warrant has been issued for her arrest, and the charge is murder.

Earlier this month, officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the Aspen Glade neighborhood on an arson call. When they arrived around 10 pm, they were shocked to find the residents (Devin Graham, 33, and Karissa Lindros, 26) engulfed in flames. The couple was transported to the closest area hospital where doctors immediately went to work treating the severe burns. Both were listed in critical condition, but unfortunately Devin Graham didn't survive.

The Victim's Dying Words Were to Police Investigators

According to KWTX, Graham was able to give police key information before he died from his wounds. He told police that a female assailant came into his house, doused him with an unknown liquid, and set him on fire.

What the Neighbors Saw

According to eyewitness accounts, a female was seen escaping the scene in a white, 4-door sedan shortly after the attack took place. After gathering more evidence and information, the Houston Police released this statement:

Further investigation led to the identity of (Emma) Presler as the suspect in this case

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

This Isn't the First Time She's Been Suspected of Murder

Yahoo News is reporting that police learned Pressler and the female victim (Karissa Lindros) knew each other after an interview with the suspect's aunt. Yahoo also uncovered the details of a killing last year that police suspected Pressler was involved with. According to the report, she was charged in September of last year with the gangland-style, shooting murder of a 20-year old disabled woman in Harris County. ABC13 reports that due to insufficient evidence, she was ordered to be released by the judge presiding over the case.

Here's How You Can Help Bring Her to Justice

Now, the hunt is on to apprehend this alleged teenage menace and police need your help. If you see her, or even hear a rumor about her whereabouts, you can contact the proper authorities with the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Read More: FBI 10 Most Wanted List