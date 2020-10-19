Woman Found Alive at Funeral Home Dies at Detroit Hospital [VIDEO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A Detroit family is being forced to say goodbye to a loved one for a second time. Eight weeks ago, Timesha Beauchamp was alive at a Detroit area funeral home. Today, the family reports that the 20-year old has died.

“Our whole family is devastated. This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead -- but this time she isn’t coming back," the family said in a statement according to WDIV.

Two firefighters and two emergency medical team members connected with the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The family has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Southfield EMS.

According to the family's attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, the girl died from brain damage she suffered when she was erroneously declared dead and left untreated in August.

“(She) was allowed to die peacefully at Children’s Hospital, where she had been transferred from Sinai Grace Hospital,” Fieger said. “She died as a result of massive brain damage that was suffered when Southfield paramedics wrongly declared her dead, and failed to provide her much needed oxygen. Instead, she was sent to a funeral home which then discovered that her eyes were open, and that she was alive.”

Our thoughts are with Beauchamp's family as they endure this tragic loss for a second time.