A Katy, Texas man says he spent nearly $3,000 on World Cup tickets through StubHub only to receive them after the match had already ended.

How a $3,000 Ticket Purchase Went Wrong

According to KHOU, Alejandro Roman-Fernandez was excited to see the FIFA World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan in Arlington. It was supposed to be a special experience for his family.

Roman-Fernandez purchased the four tickets through StubHub in December for approximately $3,000. The tickets were a Christmas gift for his father and siblings. The family planned a weekend trip to Arlington not only to watch soccer but also to spend time together and make memories.

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What Happened on Match Day?

As the World Cup approached, Roman-Fernandez said he repeatedly checked his phone while waiting for the tickets to become available. On the morning of the match, he received a message that concerned him.

He said, “When I click on it, it says your vendor was not able to secure tickets in time.”

According to Roman-Fernandez, he was instructed to select replacement tickets. However, none were available.

He then had to tell his family they no longer had tickets. The disappointment was heartbreaking.

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StubHub's Response to the Ticket Issue

After the match ended, he received another notification saying his World Cup tickets were finally ready.

Roman-Fernandez later received an email from StubHub apologizing for the ticket issue. The company said his refund is being processed and offered him a voucher for future purchases.

Roman-Fernandez said the refund won't replace the lost experience with his family.

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