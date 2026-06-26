SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS -- Three people have now been arrested after a Smith County Investigation into the alleged abuse and neglect of a two-month-old baby.

Baby Transported to Tyler, Then Dallas for Specialized Care

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office press release sent by Sergeant Clayton Taylor, PIO, investigators were contacted on June 18 after the baby was taken to Christus Health Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler with serious injuries. The baby would later be transported to the Children's Medical Center in Dallas to receive more specialized intensive care.

Investigators Describe Unsafe Living Conditions

Over the course of the investigation, detectives interviewed some family members and other residents of the residence. After that point, they received and executed a search warrant. According to the press release, authorities say they found "unsafe living conditions" and uncovered evidence that may reveal children were left alone without appropriate supervision.

Three People Arrested Following Investigation

Smith County authorities say the two-month-old baby was allegedly injured while left with another adult, and medical help was not requested after the injury. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, the baby is still in critical condition at the hospital.

Following the investigation into the incident, Sidney Whitt, 21, Jacqulun Morales, 29, and Shelby Munoz, 18, were arrested on charges of Injury to a Child and Child Endangerment. The bond has been set at $250,000 per each charge.

Read More: Two Smith County Women Arrested in Animal Cruelty Case

At least for now, authorities have not released additional details about what led to the child's injuries or whether additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Community Asked to Report Suspected Child Abuse

Officials regularly remind the public that anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect should report it to local law enforcement or the appropriate child protection agency. Early reporting can help protect children who may be in danger.

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